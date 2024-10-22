News & Insights

CRE Logistics REIT to Boost Value with Unit Buyback

October 22, 2024

CRE Logistics REIT, Inc (JP:3487) has released an update.

CRE Logistics REIT, Inc. has announced plans to acquire and subsequently cancel up to 4,500 of its own investment units by the end of December 2024. This move is intended to maximize unitholder value by improving distributions per unit and net asset value, leveraging proceeds from recent property sales. The acquisition will occur through market purchases and aims to strategically use available cash for enhancing returns to investors.

