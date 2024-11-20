CRE and Partners Expand Logistics in Vietnam

CRE (JP:3458) has released an update.

Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp., CRE, Inc., and Sembcorp Development Ltd. have started constructing a two-story logistics warehouse in the VSIP Hai Phong Industrial Park, Vietnam, aimed for completion by late 2025. This development is part of a larger strategy to expand logistics infrastructure in northern and central Vietnam, bringing the total to 11 properties with a combined net leasable area of approximately 150,000 square meters.

