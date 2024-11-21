News & Insights

Stocks

CRE Acquires Key Cold Storage Facility in Indonesia

November 21, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CRE (JP:3458) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CRE, Inc. has completed the acquisition of the Narogong Cold Storage warehouse in Indonesia, which has been renamed Cella Gemilang Logistik Warehouse. This strategic location is set to attract businesses dealing with temperature-sensitive products due to its proximity to key logistics routes. A full-building lease was secured pre-acquisition, enhancing its business potential.

For further insights into JP:3458 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.