CRE Acquires Key Cold Storage Facility in Indonesia

CRE, Inc. has completed the acquisition of the Narogong Cold Storage warehouse in Indonesia, which has been renamed Cella Gemilang Logistik Warehouse. This strategic location is set to attract businesses dealing with temperature-sensitive products due to its proximity to key logistics routes. A full-building lease was secured pre-acquisition, enhancing its business potential.
