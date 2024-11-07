Crayon Group Holding ASA Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Crayon Group Holding ASA ( (CRAYF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Crayon Group Holding ASA presented to its investors.

Crayon Group Holding ASA is a Norway-based company specializing in IT services, focusing on software and cloud solutions, licensing, and consulting services across various regions worldwide. In its Q3 2024 financial report, Crayon Group Holding ASA reported a solid increase in gross profit by 14% to NOK 1,435 million and adjusted EBITDA grew by NOK 95 million to NOK 238 million, reflecting a margin of 16.6%. The company’s net income significantly improved to NOK 82 million from a loss of NOK 13 million in the previous year. Crayon’s financial performance was driven by strong growth in software and cloud services, particularly in the Nordic and European markets, despite challenges in the consulting sector. The leverage ratio improved to 1.9 times adjusted EBITDA, indicating a healthier financial position. As Crayon continues to expand its operations globally, the management remains focused on improving profitability and managing working capital effectively. The outlook for Crayon is positive, with expectations of continued growth and strategic investments in optimizing IT infrastructure for clients.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.