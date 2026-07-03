Craneware Expects Annual Financial Performance Below Market View

(RTTNews) - Craneware PLC (CRW.L), a healthcare software and technology company, said on Friday that it expects annual financial performance to be below market expectations.

For the 12-month period to June 30, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $65 million to $67 million, on revenue of $205 million to $208 million, both broadly in line with fiscal 2025. This change results from the timing of eligible 340B activity and the deferral of a small number of significant enterprise contracts, which are now anticipated to contribute during fiscal 2027.

Keith Neilson, CEO of Craneware, said: "Naturally we are disappointed not to have delivered the growth that we expected in FY26. While the short-term complexity in the pharmacy market has impacted the year, the long-term opportunity remains intact. This reinforces our strategy of expanding beyond software and analytics into technology-enabled operational transformation..."

Craneware will release its annual results in September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.