Craneware Distributes Shares Under Incentive Plan

Craneware plc, a leader in the US healthcare market, announced the vesting of its Long Term Incentive Plan awards, resulting in the distribution of shares to key executives. CEO Keith Neilson, along with other directors, received shares without any payment, subject to a two-year holding period. The company’s total issued share capital now stands at over 35 million shares, following these transactions.

