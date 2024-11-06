Crane NXT reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.16, consensus $1.14

Reports Q3 revenue $403.5M, consensus $392.44M. The company said, “This quarter we announced that we signed an agreement to acquire De La Rue Authentication Solutions and that we acquired the Smart Packaging assets of Tru Tag Technologies. These transactions, along with the acquisition of OpSec Security which we completed earlier this year, continue to expand and diversify the Company and accelerate our strategy as a market leader in providing trusted technology solutions that secure, detect, and authenticate our customers’ most valuable assets. Our third quarter results were in line with our expectations, with core sales growth of nearly 5% and adjusted operating profit margin of approximately 24%. We repaid approximately $65 million of outstanding debt in the quarter and reduced our net leverage to approximately 1.7X. With our strong balance sheet and operational performance, we have ample liquidity for disciplined M&A to create further value for our shareholders.”

