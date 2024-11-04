Crane acquires Technifab Products for $40.5M

Crane (CR) announced that it completed the acquisition of Technifab Products for $40.5M on a cash-free and debt- free basis. Founded in 1992 by Noel Short, Technifab is headquartered in Brazil, Indiana. Through September, Technifab had trailing 12-month sales and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $20M and $4M, respectively. Technifab joins Crane as part of the company’s Process Flow Technologies, or PFT, segment.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.