News & Insights

Stocks
CR

Crane acquires Technifab Products for $40.5M

November 04, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Crane (CR) announced that it completed the acquisition of Technifab Products for $40.5M on a cash-free and debt- free basis. Founded in 1992 by Noel Short, Technifab is headquartered in Brazil, Indiana. Through September, Technifab had trailing 12-month sales and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $20M and $4M, respectively. Technifab joins Crane as part of the company’s Process Flow Technologies, or PFT, segment.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.