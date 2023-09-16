Craig-Hallum Maintains eGain (EGAN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, Craig-Hallum maintained coverage of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.49% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for eGain is 11.73. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 86.49% from its latest reported closing price of 6.29.

The projected annual revenue for eGain is 121MM, an increase of 23.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in eGain. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 11.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGAN is 0.12%, a decrease of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 19,081K shares. The put/call ratio of EGAN is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 2,672K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 2,064K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,327K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814K shares, representing a decrease of 36.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGAN by 412.95% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,052K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGAN by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 939K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGAN by 8.83% over the last quarter.

eGain Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge, and analytics, its top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub, and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost, and improve compliance.

