Cradlepoint Boosts First Responder Networks: ERIC's Stock to Gain?

Cradlepoint, the wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson ERIC, recently announced that Wyoming Highway Petrol (WHP) has opted to deploy the Cradlepoint dual modem router and NetCloud Manager across its state fleet. Leveraging Cradlepoint solutions, WHP is aiming to create a strong and secure connectivity infrastructure that efficiently supports multiple mission-critical applications in challenging environments.



The NetCloud Manager offers a single, unified interface that allows the agency to configure the routers as per specific requirements and connect to multiple Wireless WAN links across multiple carriers. This optimizes the SD-WAN by enhancing the performance, reliability, and efficiency of the wide area network. The advanced SD-WAN capabilities also enable the creation of separate and secure network segments for different agencies, protecting sensitive information and prioritizing communications based on the operational needs of each agency.



This advanced solution suite extends high speed connectivity beyond command stations by ensuring seamless access of high bandwidth intensive in-vehicle applications to troopers powered by its reliable cellular connectivity. Moreover, Cradlepoint’s offerings also include reliable failover connectivity to satellites for its command buses. The routers are configured to automatically switch to satellite connectivity when the cellular network is unavailable. This feature is particularly ideal for WHP command buses, which are often used as a home base for agencies during major incidents in remote areas.



Consistent communication is indispensable for first responders and frontline troopers to conduct effective operations. Given the remote nature of Wyoming, establishing a reliable communication infrastructure for its state fleet is a challenging endeavor. Cradlepoint’s dual-modem routers, paired with NetCloud Manager, offer a robust and scalable networking solution tailored to these unique needs. It not only eliminates connectivity issues but also efficiently supports high bandwidth applications and facilitates real-time data transmission that enhances operational efficiency and improves the safety of both troopers and the community.

Will This Venture Drive ERIC’s Stock Performance?

First responders and public safety agencies worldwide are more inclined toward adopting and integrating advanced communication systems driven by the need for reliable, secure and real-time information sharing in critical situations. This trend represents a large and growing addressable market of connectivity solutions worldwide. Ericsson’s subsidiary’s recent venture with WHP is expected to serve as a testament to its capabilities in delivering robust connectivity solutions to public safety organizations. This augurs well for the company’s long-term growth prospects.

ERIC Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Ericsson have gained 44.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 44%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

