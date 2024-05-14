Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For UDR

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of UDR (NYSE:UDR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for UDR, revealing an average target of $39.29, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Observing a 1.45% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $38.73.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of UDR by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $37.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform $39.00 $39.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $40.00 - Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $44.00 $38.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $40.00 $34.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $42.00 $45.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Underweight $34.00 - Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $39.00 $38.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $39.00 $34.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $35.00 $38.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $37.00 $37.00 Chandni Luthra Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $39.00 - Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $37.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to UDR. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of UDR's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into UDR's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UDR analyst ratings.

Discovering UDR: A Closer Look

UDR is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities in targeted markets located in the United States. The company has two reportable segments; Same-Store Communities segment represents those communities acquired, developed, and stabilized prior to January 1, 2021, and held as of December 31, 2022, and Non-Mature Communities/Other segment represents those communities that do not meet the criteria to be included in Same-Store Communities, including, but not limited to, recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities, and the non-apartment components of mixed-use properties. The company generates key revenue from Same-Store Communities.

Key Indicators: UDR's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: UDR's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: UDR's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.13%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UDR's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UDR's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.54.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UDR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UDR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.