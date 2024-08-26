Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Varonis Systems

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Varonis Systems, revealing an average target of $58.92, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.81% increase from the previous average price target of $54.15.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Varonis Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $67.00 $67.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $67.00 $65.00 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Raises Buy $65.00 $54.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $65.00 $58.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $45.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $45.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $55.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $65.00 $55.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $60.00 $52.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $52.00 $50.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $55.00 $53.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $54.00 $50.00

All You Need to Know About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity vendor focused on data privacy and security. The firm is currently undergoing a cloud transition as it weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The New York-based firm was founded in 2004 and went public in 2014.

Financial Insights: Varonis Systems

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Varonis Systems displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Varonis Systems's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -18.37%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Varonis Systems's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Varonis Systems's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Varonis Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

