Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Sage Therapeutics

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $12.2, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Highlighting a 33.7% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $18.40.

The standing of Sage Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $14.00 $17.00 Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $26.00 $52.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Perform $8.00 $9.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Hold $8.00 $13.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $14.00 $25.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $6.00 $11.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00 Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Neutral $9.00 $13.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $4.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sage Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sage Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sage Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on brain health medicines. The company is targeting diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry; also targeting two critical central nervous system, or CNS, receptor systems, GABA and NMDA. Its products ZURZUVAE is a medicine for the treatment of postpartum depression, or PPD, in adults, and ZULRESSO is a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression in individuals 15 years old and older. It also has other drugs in its pipeline such as SAGE-324, Dalzanemdor (SAGE-718) among others.

Sage Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sage Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 337.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sage Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -788.06% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sage Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -15.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sage Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

