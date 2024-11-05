Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Root

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $75.5, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Experiencing a 1.15% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $76.38.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Root among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas McJoynt-Griffith Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $90.00 $82.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $67.00 $61.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $78.00 $64.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $71.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Lowers Buy $72.00 $84.00 Tommy McJoynt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $82.00 $88.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $61.00 $71.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Root. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Root compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Root's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Root's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Root analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Root: A Closer Look

Root Inc develops and launches a direct-to-consumer personal automobile insurance and mobile technology company. The company is a direct-to-consumer personal auto insurance, renters insurance and mobile technology company. It generates revenue from the sale of auto insurance policies within the United States.

Financial Milestones: Root's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Root's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 165.13% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Root's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Root's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Root's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.49%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Root's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.65. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ROOT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 UBS Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ROOT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.