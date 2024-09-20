Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $56.92, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average represents a 6.69% decrease from the previous average price target of $61.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of HF Sinclair by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $49.00 $58.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $57.00 $63.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $53.00 $55.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $54.00 $60.00 John Royall JP Morgan Raises Neutral $60.00 $59.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Buy $70.00 $73.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $51.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $61.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $61.00 $75.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $51.00 $56.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $59.00 $61.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $56.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to HF Sinclair. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of HF Sinclair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of HF Sinclair's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know HF Sinclair Better

HF Sinclair is an integrated petroleum refiner that owns and operates seven refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 678,000 barrels per day. It can produce 380 million gallons of renewable diesel annually. It holds a marketing business with over 300 distributors and 1,500 wholesale branded sites across 30 states. It also owns and operates 4,400 miles of petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the southwestern United States.

HF Sinclair's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: HF Sinclair displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: HF Sinclair's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HF Sinclair's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.5%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): HF Sinclair's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

