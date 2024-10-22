Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Frontier Group Holdings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $4.87, with a high estimate of $7.15 and a low estimate of $3.00. Marking an increase of 8.95%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $4.47.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Frontier Group Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Neutral $7.15 $4.70 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $5.00 $3.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $5.00 $4.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Neutral $4.70 $3.50 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Hold $4.00 $3.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $5.00 $5.50 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $3.00 $4.50 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $6.00 $7.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $4.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Frontier Group Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Frontier Group Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Frontier Group Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Frontier Group Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Frontier Group Holdings's Background

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier whose business is focused on Low Fares Done Right. The company owns a fleet of 120 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, consisting of 13 A320ceos, 82 A320neos, 21 A321ceos and 4 A321neos. The use of these aircraft, their seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process have all contributed to the ability to continue to be the fuel-efficient of all the U.S. The Company is managed as a single business unit that provides air transportation for passengers.

Frontier Group Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Frontier Group Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Frontier Group Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Group Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.18%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Group Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Frontier Group Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.87, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ULCC

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy Oct 2021 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ULCC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.