Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For California Resources

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for California Resources (NYSE:CRC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $66.83, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. This current average has increased by 9.56% from the previous average price target of $61.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of California Resources among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Deckelbaum TD Cowen Raises Buy $74.00 $65.00 Michael Schwartz Jefferies Announces Buy $64.00 - Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $73.00 - Josh Silverstein UBS Announces Buy $68.00 - Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $55.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $63.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to California Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of California Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into California Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into California Resources's Background

California Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company operating properties exclusively within California. It provides affordable and reliable energy in a safe and responsible manner, to support and enhance the quality of life of Californians and the local communities in which the company operates. It has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the United States and is focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral, and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions-reducing projects.

Financial Insights: California Resources

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: California Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 51.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: California Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.85%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): California Resources's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): California Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: California Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.35.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

