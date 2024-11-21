Cracker Barrel shareholders support all 10 of recommended director nominees

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Old Country Store announced that the preliminary vote count from the company’s proxy solicitor indicates that its shareholders have voted to elect all 10 of Cracker Barrel’s recommended nominees to the company’s Board of Directors at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders: Carl Berquist, Jody Bilney, Meg Crofton, Gilbert Davila, John Garratt, Michael Goodwin, Cheryl Henry, Julie Masino, Gisel Ruiz, and Darryl “Chip” Wade. Sardar Biglari and Milena Alberti-Perez – who were nominated by entities Biglari controls and not recommended by the Board – did not receive sufficient shareholder support to be elected. The Cracker Barrel Board issued a statement, saying in part: “We thank our shareholders for their constructive engagement over the past several months, and their overwhelming support today. During the course of our engagement, we were heartened by how many shareholders understood and expressed support for the strategic imperatives that we are pursuing. We take seriously the trust they’ve placed in our directors to oversee the continued momentum of the Company’s strategic transformation plan. We are encouraged by the early favorable results across our operations as the plan takes hold and remain confident that we are on the right path to return Cracker Barrel to growth and meaningful value creation for all shareholders. We look forward to continuing to engage with the Company’s shareholders as we work to ensure Cracker Barrel thrives today, tomorrow, and well into the future.”

