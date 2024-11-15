Cracker Barrel Reports Q1 Preliminary Results, Reiterates FY '25 View

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL reported preliminary results for first-quarter fiscal 2025.



CEO Julie Masino said that the company's strong start to the fiscal year can be attributed to the success of its ongoing strategic transformation plan. Masino noted that CBRL’s results met internal expectations, with comparable store sales and traffic exceeding those of the broader casual dining industry. She was confident that the company is on a solid path toward growth and value creation for its shareholders.

CBRL’s Preliminary Q1 Results

The company expects first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues to be nearly $845.1 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $824 million. On the other hand, comparable store sales in the quarter rose 2.9% year over year, outpacing the Black Box Intelligence Casual Dining Index by nearly 290 basis points. However, comparable store retail sales declined 1.6% year over year.



The company expects GAAP and adjusted earnings per share to be nearly 22 cents and 45 cents, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings is pegged at 40 cents per share. CBRL expects adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $45.8 million, up 4.3% year over year.

CBRL Reiterates FY 2025 Outlook

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect revenues in the range of $3.4-$3.5 billion compared with the fiscal 2024’s reported figure of $3.47 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $200 million and $215 million.



Management continues to predict commodity inflation to be in the range of 2% to 3% compared with the prior year. Hourly wage inflation is anticipated to be 3% to 4% year over year.



Coming to store openings, CBRL aims to open three to four new Maple Street Biscuit company units and two new Cracker Barrel stores. Capital expenditures are envisioned in the range of $160-$180 million.



In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 18.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 8.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Recent Retail-Wholesale Releases

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the seventh consecutive quarter but revenues missing the same after beating in the preceding four quarters.



CMG reported adjusted EPS of 27 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The bottom line increased 17.4% from 23 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Quarterly revenues of $2,793.6 million missed the consensus mark of $2,817 million. However, the top line rose 13% on a year-over-year basis. This upside was driven by strong comparable restaurant sales growth, backed by higher transactions of 3.3% as well as a 2.7% rise in average checks.



Shake Shack Inc. SHAK posted third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both top and bottom lines also increased on a year-over-year basis. The company ramped up its investment in marketing strategies and programs aimed at increasing guest engagement and brand awareness, even amid a challenging market environment. These efforts have paid off, as the company has achieved some of the highest brand awareness levels on record, which, in turn, is fueling robust sales and profitability growth.



SHAK’s fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS came in at 25 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported adjusted EPS of 17 cents. Quarterly revenues of $316.9 million beat the consensus mark of $315 million. The top line increased 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.



BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. Both top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company reported an adjusted loss per share of 13 cents, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it recorded an adjusted loss per share of 16 cents. Total revenues of $325.7 million beat the consensus mark by 0.04%. The top line inched up 2.2% year over year. This upside was backed by strong guest traffic and Pizookie Meal Deal performance.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.