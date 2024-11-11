Cracker Barrel: ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote On WHITE Proxy Card - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) announced that Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that Cracker Barrel shareholders vote on the company's WHITE proxy card and withhold support for Milena Alberti-Perez and Sardar Biglari in connection with the Annual Meeting. The company urged stockholders to vote for all 10 of its recommended director nominees.

The company noted that, both ISS and Glass Lewis, further supported the company's view that Biglari's appointment to the Board of Directors would risk destroying shareholder value.

