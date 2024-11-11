News & Insights

CBRL

Cracker Barrel: ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote On WHITE Proxy Card - Quick Facts

November 11, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) announced that Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that Cracker Barrel shareholders vote on the company's WHITE proxy card and withhold support for Milena Alberti-Perez and Sardar Biglari in connection with the Annual Meeting. The company urged stockholders to vote for all 10 of its recommended director nominees.

The company noted that, both ISS and Glass Lewis, further supported the company's view that Biglari's appointment to the Board of Directors would risk destroying shareholder value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
