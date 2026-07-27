Cracker Barrel Appoints David Deno As Next CEO

(RTTNews) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL), a restaurant and retail company, on Monday announced the appointment of David Deno as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective August 10, 2026.

Deno will succeed Julie Masino, who will remain with the company in an advisory role until October 9, 2026, to support a smooth transition.

Deno brings more than four decades of experience in the restaurant and retail industries, with a track record of leading strategic initiatives, improving financial performance and driving growth across major brands. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Bloomin' Brands from 2019 to 2024.

Cracker Barrel shares were down more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $53.71 on Friday.

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