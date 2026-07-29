Cracker Barrel Is Up 104%. Here's Why the CEO Is Stepping Down Anyway.

Key Points

CEO Julie Masino's modernization of the company's beloved logo enraged loyal customers.

The old logo was brought back quickly, but the damage was already done.

10 stocks we like better than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ›

By all accounts, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) is doing extremely well.

In June, the restaurant chain announced surprising results for its fiscal third quarter. Analysts expected the company to lose $0.42 per share on sales of about $778 million. Instead, the company reported a profit of $0.29 a share on sales that were $20 million higher than expectations.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

That sent the stock soaring in mid-June, and it has more than doubled in price this year, up about 104% as of July 28.

Yet the company just announced that CEO Julie Masino will step down next month and be succeeded by David Deno, the former CEO of Bloomin' Brands, which owns chains including Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and Bonefish Grill.

Such a sudden CEO replacement is extremely rare when a company and its share price are excelling.

What gives?

Well, Masino was brought in as CEO in mid-2023 to shake up the company's somewhat stale brand and modernize its 660 restaurants, and, by doing so, perhaps attract a younger customer cohort.

She introduced new menu items and remodeled the restaurants, making them lighter, less old-fashioned, and less folksy.

A step too far in the modernization strategy

But Masino went too far for Cracker Barrel customers when she altered the chain's iconic logo, which featured beloved (at least among fans of the chain) figure Uncle Herschel, an overalls-clad "old-timer" sitting in a rocking chair beside a barrel. Masino unveiled a new, more modern logo in line with efforts to update the brand's image.

It didn't work. In fact, it was a disaster. Fans of the chain found it soulless and generic. They voted with their feet, sending same-store sales down immediately. Cracker Barrel shares plunged, too.

Even President Donald Trump weighed in, writing on Truth Social that the company should admit its mistake and revert to the old logo. The company did just that within days.

And it seemed Masino would survive the episode when shareholders voted in November 2025 to keep her on. But ultimately, the damage was done, and now she's on her way out.

What should investors think of all this?

Well, it seems customers who love the chain may be returning, or still loyal, based on the better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results. And guidance issued for fiscal year 2026 said sales could reach $3.3 billion, down from last year but better than previous forecasts.

The new CEO will need to forge a path that balances retaining the current customer base, which loves the old-timey feel of the restaurants, with attracting younger consumers. It can be done, but it won't be easy.

Should you buy stock in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store right now?

Before you buy stock in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $390,394!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,209,184!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2026.

Matthew Benjamin has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.