CRA International Stock Skyrockets 101% in a Year: Here's Why

CRA International, Inc. CRAI has had a remarkable run over the past year. The company’s shares have skyrocketed 100.9% compared with its industry and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s growth of 14.3% and 34.1%, respectively.

CRAI’s revenues are expected to rise 8.5% year over year in 2024 and 2.9% in 2025. Its earnings are estimated to increase 31% in 2024 and 5.2% in 2025.

CRA International’s Earnings Surprise Positive

CRAI registered an impressive earnings surprise in the trailing four quarters. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 31%, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

CRAI’s Estimates Trend Northward

Four estimates for 2024 have moved north in the past 60 days against no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has increased from $6.9 per share to $7.2 in the same time.

Diversified Business Aids CRA International

CRA Internationalhas a diversified business with services offered across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions that significantly boost its revenues. Being an expert in multiple industries, the company can meet client needs and offer innovative services. It also gathers information on business strategies adopted across the globe.

A multi-disciplinary setup allows it to bring experts from different domains under an umbrella. Diversification in business assists in lowering its inclination on any specific market, industry or geographic area. It also elevates the company’s ability to adapt to dynamic conditions.

CRAI’s Global Network Benefits Top Line

CRAI operates via a global network of coordinated offices across North America and Europe. CRAI’s global presence serves as an opportunity to work with leading professionals across the globe on multiple issues. This assists the company in improving its knowledge base and areas of functional expertise.

The company’s major clients are multinational firms facing complicated problems. We anticipate CRAI’s international operations to help expand its geographic footprint and significantly contribute to the top line.

CRAI Attracts Dividend-Seeking Investors

CRA International has a consistent record of returning value to shareholders through dividends. It paid out $10.8 million, $9.58 million and $8.29 million as dividends in fiscal 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Also, the company paid out $3 million in dividends in the third quarter of 2024 and the preceding two quarters.

Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to creating value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business. These initiatives not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact the bottom line.

CRAI’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

CRA International carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector may look at some other top-ranked stocks like Booz Allen Hamilton BAH, Braze BRZE and DLocal Limited DLO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Booz Allen Hamilton has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.3%. BAH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.

Braze has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 30%. BRZE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 132.9%, on average.

DLocal Limited has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.3%. DLO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.6%, on average.

