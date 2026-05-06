CQQQ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco China Technology ETF (Symbol: CQQQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.40, changing hands as high as $53.54 per share. Invesco China Technology shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CQQQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CQQQ's low point in its 52 week range is $40.39 per share, with $61.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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