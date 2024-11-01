CPSC Recalls: Polaris ROVs, Floating Wall Theaters, Charge Case Accessory, Backpack Sprayers

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including Polaris Industries Inc.'s Ranger XP Kinetic Recreational Off-Road Vehicles or ROVs, Manhattan Comfort Inc.'s Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Centers and Panels, Humane Inc.'s Charge Case Accessory for Ai Pin, Harbor Freight Tools' Bauer 4-Gallon Battery-Powered Backpack Sprayers, HALO Branded Solutions Inc.'s Tumblers with Metal Straws, as well as Sanven Technology's Vevor Baby Gates, citing various reasons.

In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on each product.

Polaris ROVs

Medina, Minnesota-based Polaris is calling back about 1,400 units of Model Year 2023-2024 Ranger XP Kinetic ROVs citing fire and crash hazards. In addition, about 70 vehicles were sold in Canada.

The vehicles were sold in camouflage and white colors in three-seat configurations and have "POLARIS" stamped on the front grille.

The vehicles, manufactured domestically, were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from May 2023 through September 2024 for between $24,900 and $37,800.

According to the agency, the high voltage cables on the motor controller unit can be loose, causing the cable to arc or overheat while in use. This could cause fire and crash, resulting in serious injury.

The recall was initiated after the firm received one report of unintended acceleration and fire and six reports of melting on or around the motor controller unit. However, no injuries have been reported so far related to the recalled vehicles.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection of the motor controller unit and its components.

Floating Wall Theaters

Dayton, New Jersey-based Manhattan Comfort's recall involves about 46,750 units of Floating Wall Theater Entertainment Centers and Panels due to risk of injury.

Manhattan Comfort Cabrini 1.8, Cabrini 2.2, City 1.8, City 2.2 and Utopia Wall Mounted Floating Theater Entertainment Centers with various model numbers are included in the recall. The units were sold in white gloss, black gloss, maple cream and off-white colors. The products are floating TV wall-mounted panels made of MDF.

The products were manufactured in Brazil and sold online at Wayfair, Home Depot, Target, ShopHQ, Walmart, Overstock, Macys, Lowes, ATG Stores, Unbeatable Sales, JET, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dropship Central,123 Stores, OJ Commerce, Hayneedle, Cymax and Houzz from March 2015 through March 2024 for between $380 and $1,465.

When attached to drywall without toggle bolts, the panels of the recalled floating wall theater can detach and fall, posing an injury hazard to consumers. The bottom panel of the recalled floating wall theater can also detach and fall, causing an injury.

The firm has received 51 reports of the panels detaching, including three minor injuries such as scrapes and bruising.

Consumers are urged to contact Manhattan Comfort for a free repair.

Charge Case Accessory

San Francisco, California-based Humane is calling back about 10,500 units of Charge Case Accessory for Ai Pin due to Lithium Battery fire risk.

The Ai Pin is an AI-powered multi-modal wearable device. The Charge Case Accessory contains a lithium polymer rechargeable battery pack that is charged via a USB-C charge port. The Charge Case Accessory is chrome with the Humane logo in gray on the back of the case.

The products were manufactured in China and sold online at humane.com from November 2023 through May 2024. The Charge Case Accessory was sold with the Humane Ai Pin Complete System for between $700 and $800 and sold separately for about $150.

According to the agency, the lithium battery in the recalled Charge Case Accessory can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The recall was initiated after the firm received one report of a charge case overheating and melting during charging. However, no injuries or property damage have been reported so far.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled Charge Case Accessory and contact Humane to receive a full refund or free replacement.

Backpack Sprayers

Calabasas, Californi-based Harbor Freight Tools called back about 53,000 units of Bauer 20V Battery-Powered 4-Gallon Backpack Sprayers citing risk of fire.

The sprayer is a chemical sprayer product powered by a 20V rechargeable lithium-ion battery, sold separately, and allows a user to wear the backpack and continuously spray liquids. The sprayer is red, white and black.

They were manufactured in China and sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online from March 2022 through September 2024 for between $80 and $120.

The agency noted that the sprayer pump on the backpack can leak chemicals into the battery compartment and can cause the battery to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Harbor Freight Tools has received eight reports of the battery overheating, including reports of smoking, melting and fire. But, no injuries have been reported so far.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled sprayers and contact Harbor Freight Tools for a full refund in the form of a gift card.

Tumblers with Metal Straws

Sterling, Illinois-based HALO has called back about 60,000 units of Tumblers with Metal Straws citing risk of laceration.

The plastic tumblers come in four styles: "The Mermaid" which is pink/green, "Island Surf" which is blue/yellow, "Sailor Breeze" which is tan/orange, and "The Galaxy" which is blue/pink.

The tumblers come with a tan lid. Wawa is imprinted on the tumblers.

The products were manufactured in China and sold exclusively at Wawa stores in Alabama, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland during the month of August 2024 for about $13.

According to the agency, the metal straw inside the tumbler can cut one's mouth and/or fingers, posing a laceration hazard.

The firm has received four reports of incidents resulting in four laceration injuries to the hand and mouth.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled metal straw and contact HALO for a free replacement silicone straw, after returning the metal straw, or receive a refund in the form of a $15 gift card.

Vevor Baby Gates

Rancho Cucamonga, California-based Sanven Technology has called back about 420 units of Vevor Baby Gates due to entrapment hazard.

The products were manufactured in China, and sold online at eBay.com, AliExpress.com, and Overstock.com from February 2024 through May 2024 for about $45.

The gates violate the federal safety regulations for expansion gates and expandable enclosures. But, there were no reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled products so far.

Consumers should immediately stop using the gates and contact the firm for a full refund.

