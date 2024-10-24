News & Insights

Stocks

CPMC Holdings Advances with Huarui’s Acquisition Offer

October 24, 2024 — 11:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CPMC Holdings Limited (HK:0906) has released an update.

CPMC Holdings Limited, in collaboration with Huarui Fengquan Development Limited, is progressing with a voluntary general cash offer to acquire all issued shares of the company not already owned by Huarui. Recent developments indicate that a key pre-condition involving the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s comments has been fulfilled, moving the acquisition process forward. A general meeting is scheduled for Huarui’s shareholders to consider the offer, signaling a potential shift in ownership.

For further insights into HK:0906 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.