CPMC Holdings Advances with Huarui’s Acquisition Offer

CPMC Holdings Limited (HK:0906) has released an update.

CPMC Holdings Limited, in collaboration with Huarui Fengquan Development Limited, is progressing with a voluntary general cash offer to acquire all issued shares of the company not already owned by Huarui. Recent developments indicate that a key pre-condition involving the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s comments has been fulfilled, moving the acquisition process forward. A general meeting is scheduled for Huarui’s shareholders to consider the offer, signaling a potential shift in ownership.

