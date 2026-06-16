CPHC Upgraded to Outperform Rating on Diversification Execution

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation CPHC has been upgraded to “Outperform” from “Neutral” based on growing confidence in the company's diversification strategy, the upcoming amphitheater opening, expected cross-traffic benefits to the casino, continued expense discipline and significant underappreciated value embedded in its real estate joint ventures and development assets.

Canterbury Park is evolving from a traditional gaming and horse-racing operator into a diversified entertainment, hospitality and mixed-use real estate destination. The company's Canterbury Commons development has steadily expanded beyond its historical casino and racing operations, creating multiple revenue streams that reduce the dependence on any single business segment. Management highlighted that nearly 1,000 residential units, restaurants, entertainment venues, office space and other amenities are already open or under development across the property.

Diversification Strategy Is Delivering Results

We believe that Canterbury Park's diversification efforts are increasingly translating into operating results. In the first quarter of 2026, food and beverage revenues increased 13.8% year over year, while other revenues rose 12.5%, reflecting stronger event activity and higher visitation. Management attributed the gains to increased large-scale events and improving customer traffic across the property.

The company's growing portfolio of residential, office, restaurant and entertainment assets continues to enhance Canterbury Commons as a destination. Leasing activity remains encouraging, with Phase II of Triple Crown Residences approximately 94% leased, the Omry senior apartments 99% leased and the newly completed 28,000-square-foot Winners Circle office building already 80% leased.

These developments support a broader ecosystem that generates recurring visitation and expands revenue opportunities beyond gaming.

Amphitheater Opening Creates Visible Near-Term Catalyst

A major reason for the upgrade is the increasing visibility of a significant near-term catalyst. The new 19,000-capacity amphitheater, operated by Live Nation Entertainment, is scheduled to open in June 2026 with a lineup of more than 40 concerts already booked. Management cited strong initial ticket sales and expects the venue to become a major visitation driver for the Canterbury property.

Unlike many long-dated development projects, the amphitheater's opening is imminent and should begin contributing to traffic generation almost immediately. We view this as one of the most tangible catalysts in Canterbury Park's history, with the potential to substantially increase awareness of the property and accelerate activity across multiple business segments.

Casino Positioned to Benefit From Cross-Traffic

Importantly, the amphitheater's impact should extend beyond concert-related revenues. We see significant potential for cross-traffic spillover into Canterbury Park's casino, food and beverage operations, and other entertainment venues.

Management specifically noted that Canterbury Park expects to benefit from elevated visitation to its revenue-producing operations as amphitheater traffic increases. With thousands of concertgoers visiting the property throughout the season, the casino stands to gain from increased foot traffic before and after events.

This opportunity is particularly attractive, given the relatively stable performance of the casino business. First-quarter casino revenues increased despite an unusually low table-games hold rate in March, which management described as the lowest in company history. Excluding that anomaly, casino performance likely would have been materially stronger.

As amphitheater attendance ramps throughout the year, we believe that incremental visitation could provide a meaningful tailwind to casino volumes and customer spending.

Hidden Asset Value Remains Underappreciated

Perhaps the most compelling aspect of the investment case is the value embedded within Canterbury Park's real estate assets and joint ventures.

Management noted that the company's cash, TIF receivables and real estate joint ventures collectively represent more than $10 per share of value, excluding approximately 50 acres of land held for future development. That land remains carried on the balance sheet at costs and therefore does not reflect its potential market value or future development value.

The company reported a TIF receivable of $20.3 million as of March 31, 2026, including accrued interest, while also maintaining ownership interests in several development joint ventures across Canterbury Commons.

In our view, the market continues to focus primarily on reported gaming earnings while assigning limited value to the long-term earnings and asset appreciation potential of Canterbury Park's real estate platform. As leasing improves, development matures and additional land parcels are monetized, this value should become increasingly visible.

Investment Conclusion

We are upgrading Canterbury Park to “Outperform”. The company has successfully executed on its diversification strategy, reducing the reliance on traditional gaming operations while building a broader entertainment and real estate platform. The imminent opening of the Live Nation-operated amphitheater provides a highly visible catalyst, with potential spillover benefits for the casino and other on-site businesses. Continued expense discipline is driving margin expansion, while substantial hidden value remains embedded within Canterbury Park's real estate holdings, joint ventures and development pipeline.

Taken together, these factors create a more favorable risk-reward profile and support our upgraded outlook on the stock.

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