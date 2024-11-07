Coya Therapeutics Reports Q3 2024 Highlights and Progress

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. ( (COYA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Coya Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing biologics that enhance regulatory T cell function to target systemic and neuroinflammation, addressing diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. In its latest earnings report, Coya Therapeutics shared positive results from its Alzheimer’s study and announced a strategic leadership change with Arun Swaminathan, Ph.D., stepping in as CEO. The company highlighted important developments, including filing patents for COYA 301 and achieving alignment with the FDA on upcoming trials. Financially, Coya reported a net loss of $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, with increased research and development expenses reflecting their ongoing efforts in advancing COYA 302 for ALS. Looking ahead, Coya Therapeutics plans to release additional clinical data in 2025 and initiate new trials, aiming to continue its innovative approach to treating neurodegenerative diseases, with a focus on enhancing shareholder value.

