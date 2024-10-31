Coya Therapeutics Announces Leadership Change and New CEO

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. ( (COYA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Coya Therapeutics has announced a change in leadership with Dr. Arun Swaminathan stepping in as CEO, following Dr. Howard Berman’s resignation. Swaminathan’s new role comes with a base salary of $525,000 and potential bonuses, while Berman transitions to Executive Chairman with an annual salary of $420,000. Both executives are eligible for equity awards and have contracts detailing severance terms, reflecting strategic moves to align leadership incentives with the company’s goals.

