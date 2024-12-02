Cox ABG Acquires Stake in South African Solar Plant

COX ABG Group SA (ES:COXG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cox ABG Group S.A. has successfully acquired a 51% stake in the Khi Solar One plant in South Africa, marking a significant step in the company’s renewable energy portfolio. The solar thermal plant, which has a net capacity of 50 MW and operates 24/7, is expected to contribute an annual EBITDA of 21-23 million euros. This acquisition is supported by a long-term power purchase agreement with Eskom and underscores Cox’s commitment to enhancing renewable energy efforts in Africa.

For further insights into ES:COXG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.