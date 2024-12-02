Cox ABG Acquires Stake in South African Solar Plant

COX ABG Group SA (ES:COXG) has released an update.
Cox ABG Group S.A. has successfully acquired a 51% stake in the Khi Solar One plant in South Africa, marking a significant step in the company’s renewable energy portfolio. The solar thermal plant, which has a net capacity of 50 MW and operates 24/7, is expected to contribute an annual EBITDA of 21-23 million euros. This acquisition is supported by a long-term power purchase agreement with Eskom and underscores Cox’s commitment to enhancing renewable energy efforts in Africa.
