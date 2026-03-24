Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the COWZ ETF, which added 30,150,000 units, or a 10.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Optimize Strategy Index ETF, which added 2,220,000 units, for a 38.8% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of OPTZ, in morning trading today Lumentum Holdings is up about 3.1%, and Micron Technology is lower by about 3%.

VIDEO: COWZ, OPTZ: Big ETF Inflows

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