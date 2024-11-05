Coursera price target lowered to $15 from $30 at Citi

Citi analyst Thomas Singlehurst lowered the firm’s price target on Coursera (COUR) to $15 from $30 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites lower forecasts and marking to market its sum-of-the-parts valuation for the target cut. Even if the company has done a good job defending, and even expanding, adjusted EBITDA there are fundamental question marks around whether Coursera has gone ex-growth. Citi thinks these concerns are misplaced, saying the medium-term opportunity in Enterprise is significant despite recent pressures.
