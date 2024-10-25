News & Insights

Coursera price target lowered to $11 from $12 at KeyBanc

October 25, 2024 — 12:55 pm EDT

KeyBanc analyst Devin Au lowered the firm’s price target on Coursera (COUR) to $11 from $12 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported slightly better Q3 revenue and EBITDA results, though it issued lower Q4 revenue guidance primarily on consumer softness, driven by lower retention of professional certificates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the lowered outlook as disappointing, but maintains a positive view on Coursera’s long-term opportunities in enterprise and degrees.

