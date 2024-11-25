News & Insights

Coursera initiated with a Neutral at JPMorgan

November 25, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

JPMorgan initiated coverage of Coursera (COUR) with a Neutral rating and $8 price target Coursera is a leading online learning platform providing 162M registered learners, 1,600 paid enterprise customers and 26,400 degrees students access to stackable content, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the company is well positioned to capture share of its $309B total addressable market, with greater focus on reskilling and upskilling around generative artificial intelligence. However, JPMorgan says Coursera is navigating growth headwinds, and that it looks for execution and improved revenue trends.

