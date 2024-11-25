Coursera initiated with a Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan initiated coverage of Coursera (COUR) with a Neutral rating and $8 price target Coursera is a leading online learning platform providing 162M registered learners, 1,600 paid enterprise customers and 26,400 degrees students access to stackable content, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the company is well positioned to capture share of its $309B total addressable market, with greater focus on reskilling and upskilling around generative artificial intelligence. However, JPMorgan says Coursera is navigating growth headwinds, and that it looks for execution and improved revenue trends.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COUR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.