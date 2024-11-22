Courage Investment Announces Leadership Changes

Courage Investment Group Limited (HK:1145) has released an update.
Courage Investment Group Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Sue Ka Lok from his roles as Executive Director and Chairman to focus on other business interests, effective November 22, 2024. He will still serve as a director in some subsidiaries to ensure a smooth transition. The company has appointed Ms. Lee Chun Yeung, the current CEO, as the new authorized representative.
