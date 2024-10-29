Country Garden Services Finalizes Zhuhai Wanda Share Sale

Country Garden Services Holdings Co (HK:6098) has released an update.

Country Garden Services Holdings Co has completed the sale of its remaining equity interest in Zhuhai Wanda, marking the conclusion of a two-part transaction with the Wanda Parties. The second disposal, valued at RMB649.3 million, follows the earlier sale of shares worth RMB3.14 billion. This strategic move highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its investment portfolio.

