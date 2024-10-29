News & Insights

Stocks
CTRGF

Country Garden Services Finalizes Zhuhai Wanda Share Sale

October 29, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Country Garden Services Holdings Co (HK:6098) has released an update.

Country Garden Services Holdings Co has completed the sale of its remaining equity interest in Zhuhai Wanda, marking the conclusion of a two-part transaction with the Wanda Parties. The second disposal, valued at RMB649.3 million, follows the earlier sale of shares worth RMB3.14 billion. This strategic move highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its investment portfolio.

For further insights into HK:6098 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTRGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.