Country Garden Holdings Reveals Board Structure

Country Garden Holdings Co. has announced its board of directors and their roles within the company’s seven committees. Key figures include Yang Huiyan as Executive Director and Chairman, and Mo Bin as Executive Director and President. This organizational structure reflects the company’s focus on strengthening leadership across various strategic areas.

