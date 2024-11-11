Countplus Limited Expands with Strategic Acquisitions

Countplus Limited (AU:CUP) has released an update.

Countplus Limited has reported a robust financial performance for FY2024, marked by the acquisition of Diverger, which propelled it to become the second-largest wealth management advice firm in Australia. The company achieved a 61% growth in underlying EBITA and a 68% increase in NPAT, showcasing its successful integration and strategic acquisitions. With a focus on its integrated model, Countplus continues to see significant growth opportunities in both organic and inorganic avenues.

For further insights into AU:CUP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.