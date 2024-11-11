Countplus Limited Expands with Strategic Acquisitions

Countplus Limited (AU:CUP) has released an update.
Countplus Limited has reported a robust financial performance for FY2024, marked by the acquisition of Diverger, which propelled it to become the second-largest wealth management advice firm in Australia. The company achieved a 61% growth in underlying EBITA and a 68% increase in NPAT, showcasing its successful integration and strategic acquisitions. With a focus on its integrated model, Countplus continues to see significant growth opportunities in both organic and inorganic avenues.
