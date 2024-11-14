News & Insights

Countplus Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

Countplus Limited (AU:CUP) has released an update.

Countplus Limited announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Hugh Humphrey, who has acquired 23,809 additional ordinary shares through an on-market trade. The acquisition raises his total holdings to 255,922 ordinary shares, reflecting active engagement in the company’s stock performance.

