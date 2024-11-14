Countplus Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

Countplus Limited (AU:CUP) has released an update.

Countplus Limited announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Hugh Humphrey, who has acquired 23,809 additional ordinary shares through an on-market trade. The acquisition raises his total holdings to 255,922 ordinary shares, reflecting active engagement in the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:CUP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.