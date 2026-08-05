Could Pembina's Data Center Power Push Extend Growth Beyond 2030?

Pembina Pipeline Corporation PBA is adding a new growth avenue through dedicated power generation for data centers. The Greenlight Electricity Centre broadens the company’s role beyond pipelines and midstream services while preserving its preference for long-term contracted cash flows.

The project also could lift demand across Pembina’s existing natural gas and natural gas liquids infrastructure. That wider value-chain effect is central to the investment case.

Greenlight Gives Pembina a New Growth Platform

The 932-megawatt Greenlight facility will supply dedicated gas-fired power to a Meta data center in Alberta. Pembina and its partners reached a positive final investment decision on the C$4.6 billion gross project, with Pembina viewing it as a low-risk, stable cash flow stream.

Greenlight also diversifies Pembina’s customer and business mix. Management has described the development as a new platform at the intersection of energy infrastructure, artificial intelligence and data-center construction, giving the company another path to growth beyond its established midstream footprint.



Image Source: Pembina Pipeline Corporation

How PBA Could Benefit Beyond the Power Project

Greenlight is expected to create incremental demand for Western Canadian natural gas. That demand could support Pembina’s gas processing and transportation systems as well as its natural gas liquids transportation, fractionation and marketing operations.

The opportunity is therefore broader than the earnings contribution from the power plant alone. Pembina’s integrated model allows one source of gas demand to generate activity across several stages of the value chain, improving the potential economics of future projects that use nearby infrastructure.



Image Source: Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Pembina’s First-Mover Edge Could Support Expansion

Management is pursuing a possible second phase of Greenlight and other gas-to-power developments for data centers. Pembina recently acquired land near Greenlight and the Redwater Complex, giving it room to support additional projects if customer commitments and economics align.

The competitive field is developing. TC Energy Corporation TRP is targeting gas-supply growth tied partly to data centers, while Enbridge Inc. ENB is advancing gas transmission opportunities serving utility, LNG and new data-center demand. Pembina’s nearby assets, land position and integrated NGL network could help it compete for projects in Alberta.

Execution and Capital Risks Still Matter for PBA

Greenlight is one of several major developments competing for Pembina’s capital and management attention. The company also is advancing Cedar LNG, the Heartland Extraction Plant and other infrastructure initiatives, increasing the importance of disciplined project sequencing and cost control.

Construction costs, regulatory approvals, schedules and customer commitments could affect returns or delay cash flows. Pembina ended the second quarter of 2026 with C$19.8 billion in long-term debt, and current assets remained below current liabilities, limiting tolerance for execution setbacks.

What PBA’s Signals Say About the Theme

Greenlight could extend Pembina’s growth runway beyond 2030, particularly if the first project leads to additional data-center developments. The near-term stock signals, however, remain less favorable than the long-duration strategic opportunity.

PBA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), along with a Growth Score of F and a VGM Score of F. The Zacks Rank reflects unfavorable earnings-estimate revision trends over the next one to three months, while the weak Style Scores indicate that the stock does not currently screen well on growth or a combined value, growth and momentum basis. Investors may therefore want to separate Greenlight’s long-term potential from PBA’s weaker near-term quantitative profile.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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