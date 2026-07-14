Could This Listing Close the Valuation Gap With Micron?

Key Points

SK Hynix's Nasdaq listing could narrow its long-standing valuation discount by improving investor access.

Any valuation re-rating still depends heavily on AI memory demand staying stronger for longer.

Structural benefits are durable, but memory chip cycles could quickly reverse today's optimistic sentiment.

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For years, one of the odd facts of the memory chip world is that SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) -- arguably the strongest player in the business -- has traded at a discount to its U.S.-listed rival, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Now that SK Hynix shares trade on the Nasdaq, it's worth asking whether that gap can finally close, and how much of any rerating would rest on solid ground, versus artificial intelligence (AI) enthusiasm that could just as easily cool.

The discount is real and long-standing; over more than a decade, Micron has commanded an average valuation premium of roughly 35% over SK Hynix. What's striking is that the gap has little to do with business quality. SK Hynix leads the market for the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) AI systems depend on, and its operating margin has outpaced Micron's in recent years. The discount instead reflects duller structural factors: harder access for U.S. investors, a smaller freely traded share count, and a perception that Korean companies are less shareholder-friendly. In other words, it's a plumbing problem, not a performance problem.

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The case that the listing narrows it

That's exactly why a Nasdaq listing could help. By giving American investors a direct, liquid way to own the shares in dollars, SK Hynix removes some of the friction that kept its multiple artificially low. Listings closer to U.S. capital tend to earn richer valuations. This is the same dynamic that lets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares trade at a premium to its home-market shares. If SK Hynix's modest forward earnings multiple drifts even partway toward Micron's, that alone would lift the stock without a single fundamental improving. On paper, the mechanical case for gap-closure is genuinely reasonable.

Why the hype could fade

Here's where I'd urge some caution, because the tidier "structural rerating" story is riding on top of a far more volatile one. A valuation gap doesn't close in a vacuum; it closes when investors feel good about the future. And the memory trade, like the broader AI trade it's fused to, is showing classic late-cycle signs. Memory stocks stumbled into a bear market just before the listing, even as one rival posted a record quarter. Well-known skeptics and research desks have warned that the shortage may have peaked around midyear, with new HBM and DRAM capacity threatening to tip the market toward oversupply by 2027 or 2028. If hyperscaler build-outs slow once the first wave of AI infrastructure is in place, demand could normalize faster than the bulls expect.

That matters enormously for the gap question, because multiples don't expand into a downturn. They compress. A listing can fix the plumbing, but it can't repeal the cycle. Should sentiment around AI memory turn, SK Hynix's discount to Micron could persist or even widen, U.S. ticker or not, simply because both stocks would be falling out of favor together.

The analytical bottom line

So can this listing close the valuation gap with Micron? Partly, and for real reasons, the structural discount tied to access and liquidity should shrink now that the shares trade in New York. But that's the smaller, steadier piece. The bigger swing factor is whether the AI-memory euphoria holds, and that's the part I'd treat with skepticism rather than faith.

My honest read is that betting on gap closure is, at heart, a bet that the memory hype doesn't fade, and history shows memory hype always fades eventually. Investors drawn to the story should separate the two threads: The listing itself is a modest, durable tailwind, while the rich valuation both companies carry is a cyclical bet that can unwind quickly. Own it for the former if you like, but don't mistake a euphoric moment for a long-term trend.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.