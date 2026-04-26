Could This Cryptocurrency Help You Build a Fortune Over the Next Decade?

Key Points

Ethereum is one of the few cryptocurrencies that has survived over time.

The next 10 years will see it attempt to grow by catering to a variety of new and emerging segments in crypto.

It has the leadership, technology, and capital that it needs to succeed moving forward.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

You don't need to chase speculative "miracle" coins promising 1,000% gains to find meaningful upside in crypto. Opportunities already embedded in the infrastructure powering the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem have far better chances of rewarding you, and that's exactly where Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) stands apart.

The network runs more than half of all decentralized finance (DeFi), hosts over 52% of the crypto sector's stablecoin supply, and is the preferred settlement layer for tokenized versions of traditional assets, not to mention the preferred place to generate a yield via staking.

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Could exposure to this coin help you to build a fortune over the next 10 years? Maybe not a fortune, but in principle, yes, Ethereum has all of the makings of a decent wealth-builder investment. Read along, and you'll see the real case lies in the fundamentals that follow.

Ethereum offers broad and early exposure

Over the long term, Ethereum's most proven edge is its tremendous breadth. Every segment of crypto is well represented in its ecosystem. Nearly every emerging crypto trend routes through Ethereum by default, assuming they weren't born there like most are.

Its chain holds about $46 billion in DeFi total value locked (TVL), roughly 54% of the entire DeFi universe. It also carries $166 billion in stablecoin capital, which is more than 52% of the outstanding stablecoin supply, making it crypto's busiest settlement layer.

Ethereum's staking ecosystem is also the crypto sector's premier place to find a yield from capital. While the prevailing staking yield is currently around 2.9% annually, meaning that it won't make anyone rich, it does offer an incremental source of growth for anyone who is committed to holding their coins for a long time.

For investors aiming to position themselves with where the crypto sector is headed, this coin’s breadth of use is a powerful advantage. If emerging segments like on-chain artificial intelligence (AI) agents gain real traction, Ethereum captures a share of that growth, first in the form of transaction fees driving higher demand for the coin, and then again when the new capital on its network participates in the rest of the ecosystem according to its needs.

The price is right

Now is an especially favorable time to buy Ethereum. It's still down 51% from its all-time high in August 2025. So there's not much risk of paying any "hype tax" at the moment, which is a good feature for those looking to hold it for the long term.

Nonetheless, the risks facing the chain are real, and they'll only intensify in the coming years. Specifically, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is a powerful competitor that has recently (though intermittently) pulled ahead of Ethereum on decentralized exchange (DEX) activity, an important emerging marker of on-chain vitality.

Ethereum probably won't turn a $1,000 position into a million-dollar one on its own. Still, a small, carefully sized investment held over a decade has good odds of being a good decision, as the network keeps absorbing new use cases and surviving the successive eras of the crypto industry. Significant growth is likely on the way, and that makes the coin at home in a well-diversified portfolio for wealth-building.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.