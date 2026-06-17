Could Buying Nike Today Set You Up for Life?

Key Points

Amid significant turnaround efforts, Nike's fundamentals have been weak.

Even if it starts to operate from a position of strength, the company's growth prospects aren't robust enough to generate outsize long-term returns.

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Nike (NYSE: NKE) is dealing with extremely weak market sentiment. The company's share price has fallen precipitously in the past five years, and it's down 66% as of June 15.

Despite dominating the industry, it's in the middle of a significant turnaround. And investors are finding it difficult to have confidence when revenue isn't growing and profits are declining.

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This might pique the interest of contrarian investors. Could buying this plummeting consumer discretionary stock today set you up for life?

Nike's turnaround efforts have focused on its distribution strategy. It's working to strike the right balance between wholesale partners and its direct channels. What's more, management is prioritizing product innovation, which is vital given how competitive the footwear market has become.

But progress will take time. Analysts expect revenue to rise at a compound annual pace of 1.6% between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2028. They also estimate earnings per share to grow at a 3.6% yearly clip during that time. With this forecast, it's no wonder the market is pessimistic.

This stock isn't going to set you up for life. Nike is a mature business that's not in a position to register monster profit growth over the long term, which is a key tailwind necessary for huge returns.

And while the shares are beaten down right now, there's really no telling when exactly the fundamentals will improve in a meaningful way.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.