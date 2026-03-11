Could Buying This AI Crypto Today Set You Up for Life?

Key Points

As the first artificial intelligence (AI) payment blockchain, Kite offers investors exposure to AI and blockchain technology.

If AI agents take off as expected, they could lead to soaring demand for Kite.

Kite is a high-risk bet on the future of agentic AI, and may be too speculative for many investors.

Two of the hottest investment theses of the past two years have involved artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto. So what if there were a way to leverage the enormous growth prospects of both in the form of a cheap, affordable AI crypto token?

The good news is that there might be a way to do exactly that. Kite (CRYPTO: KITE) is a new AI crypto token that has gone absolutely ballistic since launching late last year. It's already up a head-spinning 205% in 2026 (as of March 10), and it now ranks among the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the world with a market value of about $513 million.

It's better to be early than good

To make a life-changing amount of money, you need to be early. That usually means searching for bargain-priced cryptos trading for $1 or less. Those are exactly the types of cryptocurrencies capable of delivering enormous returns. That makes Kite's current price of $0.28 very intriguing.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) started off as a bargain-priced crypto. The crypto millionaires who made life-changing amounts of money on Bitcoin got in early. They bought Bitcoin when it was incredibly cheap. Back in 2011, for example, Bitcoin traded for less than $10. Now it's worth $71,000.

So, to paraphrase a popular expression, it's better to be early than good. Being able to spot an opportunity before everyone else is key.

That's why Kite is so enticing right now. It started trading in November, and unless you've been actively tracking the AI crypto niche, this might be the first time you've ever heard of it. From my perspective, that's a huge positive. It means investors might still be early.

Kite's long-term potential

So what is Kite, exactly? It's a Layer-1 blockchain purpose-created for autonomous AI agents. The blockchain acts as a base layer for these agents to manage, trade, and pay for data and services. As such, Kite bills itself as "the first AI payment blockchain."

Sure, maybe the AI agent investment thesis is overhyped right now. But if Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia, is still jazzed about AI agents, then so am I. The future involves AI agents in one form or another. This could be exactly the type of 10-fold or 100-fold investment potential investors need to turbocharge their portfolio returns.

At first, let's keep our expectations relatively modest. Let's assume that Kite begins to rival Bittensor as the top AI crypto by market cap. Right now, Kite has a $513 million market cap, while Bittensor has a $2.2 billion market cap. So Kite could conceivably deliver fourfold returns, simply by becoming the AI crypto of choice for risk-tolerant investors.

But let's think really big. What if Kite eventually becomes not just a top 100 crypto but also a top 10 crypto by market cap? In that case, Kite would rival the size of Cardano, a $10 billion crypto behemoth. That implies a 20-fold return on investment.

That might be enough. Kite won't even need to become the next Ethereum or the next Bitcoin. As long as it can sidestep all the hidden traps that have tripped up previous AI crypto plays, then it might just become a token that unlocks life-changing wealth.

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Cardano, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Bittensor, Ethereum, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

