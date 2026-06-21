Could Bitcoin Become the World's Reserve Digital Currency?

Key Points

As a peer-to-peer, digital, neutral, and scarce cryptocurrency, Bitcoin’s market cap sits near $1.3 trillion.

The U.S. has benefited tremendously due to the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency.

History shows that things don't usually end well for fiat currencies, which leaves the door open for a challenger like Bitcoin to establish itself.

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Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is a decentralized and fully electronic peer-to-peer cash system. It allows any two parties in the world to exchange value without an intermediary, which is a breakthrough innovation. With its own fixed-supply cryptocurrency and set inflation rate, this is a new monetary network that is now worth $1.3 trillion.

Investors know that the U.S. dollar is the most powerful force in the global economy. But can Bitcoin become the world's reserve digital currency?

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Replacing the U.S. dollar is a daunting task

Since the Bretton Woods agreement in 1944, the U.S. dollar has essentially been the global reserve currency. This has come with notable advantages.

The U.S. can borrow at favorable rates, since foreign creditors want to hold the reserve currency. This explains why the U.S. has $39 trillion in federal debt, with the growth showing no signs of stopping.

The U.S. constantly imports more than it exports, driving the country's consumption. This floods the worldwide economy with dollars. There is demand for U.S. dollars because global trade is often conducted in them.

Reserve status bolsters the American financial system. It supports deeply liquid capital markets, which prop up domestic equity and fixed-income securities.

The U.S. can also flex its muscles in times of geopolitical turmoil. If countries don't play ball, the government can shut off access to payment networks and financial infrastructure.

There is demand for U.S. dollars in all parts of the globe. Consequently, the U.S. dollar is entrenched in the economy, with adoption from stakeholders including individuals, corporations, banks, and governments. That results in an incredibly powerful network effect.

Understanding this backdrop would lead you to think it's impossible for Bitcoin to replace the U.S. dollar and become the world's reserve digital currency.

History is on Bitcoin's side

Bitcoin's biggest supporters believe that it will become the reserve currency one day. At the same time, the bears think this is an impossible scenario. For what it's worth, history is on the cryptocurrency's side.

All reserve currencies in the past, from the Roman denarius in ancient times to the British pound more recently, ultimately gave up their leadership positions. There hasn't been a single fiat currency that hasn't eventually failed and been replaced.

The trend is usually characterized by excessive money printing and debt burdens. This leads to high inflation, which reduces citizens' purchasing power as the currency loses value. When trust is lost, it opens the door for a challenger to pop up.

Could Bitcoin become the world's reserve digital currency? Anything is possible, especially as the economy becomes more tech- and internet-driven in the age of artificial intelligence.

It's difficult to put an exact probability on this scenario happening, and the U.S. dollar's dominance can't be overstated. However, the smartest investors might still want to buy Bitcoin in case it succeeds in this regard.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.