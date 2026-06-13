This Could Be the Easiest Way to Save for Retirement Despite Inflation

Key Points

Rising costs are making it difficult for many people to save.

If your company offers a 401(k) match, you have a prime opportunity to bank extra money for retirement.

Make sure to understand your job's matching policy so you benefit from it fully.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

You may have started off 2026 thinking, "This is the year I'm really going to save well for retirement." But if you're falling down on that pledge, you're not alone -- and it's not necessarily your fault, either.

Inflation has been making it difficult for many Americans to save for retirement. When the cost of everything from food to healthcare to housing increases, it can be hard to find the money to fund an IRA or 401(k).

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While there's no magic solution to inflation, there is a retirement savings strategy you may be able to employ that helps you work around it.

Does your company offer a 401(k) match?

If you work for a company that offers matching contributions in its 401(k) plan, you may have access to free money that could boost your retirement savings rate substantially. If you take advantage of that match, you may not have to go to the extreme of cutting spending or working a side hustle like savers without a match may be resigned to.

You should know that 401(k) matching formulas vary by company. Your employer might give you a dollar-for-dollar match up to a certain amount -- for example, $3,000 if you put in the same.

Or, your employer might match contributions up to a certain percentage of your pay -- for example, a match on up to 3% of your salary, whatever that number is. With a $60,000 salary, you'd be looking at up to $1,800 in free 401(k) money from your employer, provided you contribute as well.

If you've been struggling to save for retirement due to rising costs, snagging your 401(k) match in full is quite possibly the easiest solution. Not only is that match extra money that goes into your account, but you can invest it the same way you invest your own contributions so that it's able to grow into a larger sum over time.

A potential pitfall to look out for

Although 401(k) matches can be incredibly valuable, do keep in mind that some companies impose a vesting schedule. Vesting determines when your employer contributions officially become yours to keep in full.

In some 401(k) plans, employer matching dollars vest immediately. In others, you need to remain employed for a certain amount of time to keep that money. If you leave your job before becoming fully vested, you could forfeit part or all of the employer contributions.

For this reason, it's important to understand how your company match works. But if you're able to claim that sum in full, you could boost your 401(k) balance without having to slash expenses left and right or make other huge sacrifices to keep up with your retirement savings goals.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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