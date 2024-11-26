Couche-Tard Stock (TSE:ATD) Rises after Earnings Report

Good news for shareholders in Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD), as the Canadian convenience store giant posted its earnings. The news was solid enough to send shares up fractionally in Tuesday morning’s trading.
The numbers (which are reported in U.S. dollars) were solid, though they did not compare well against the previous quarter, at least in some cases. Earnings came in at $708.8 million, which was down 13.5% against the same time last year when Couche-Tard brought in $819.2 million. Sales, however, were up; total revenue came in at $17.4 billion, which was up 6% against the previous year, when $16.4 billion came in.
Earnings per diluted share, meanwhile, came in at $0.75, also down against this time last year, when it posted earnings per share of $0.85. Several factors hit Couche-Tard’s earnings all at once, starting with reduced consumer traffic, reduced demand from the traffic that showed up, and a reduced gross margin on transportation fuel.
Winning Deals with Friendliness
Couche-Tard also offered up a bit of a progress report on its purchase of 7-Eleven, with Couche-Tard’s CEO, Alex Miller, making the point that he planned to win the deal through a combination of being “friendly” but also “persistent.” Miller noted to analysts on theearnings callthat Couche-Tard still considers the deal “…a strong opportunity to grow together and enhance our offerings and service to millions of customers across the globe.”
But with 7-Eleven parent company Seven & i’s founding family, represented by Junro Ito, looking to take the company private with an internal buyout offer, Couche-Tard’s uphill battle may ultimately slam into a wall.
Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock a Buy?
Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on Couche-Tard stock based on nine Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 1% increase in its share price over the past year, the average TSE:ATD price target of C$88.80 per share implies 12.6% upside potential.
