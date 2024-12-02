Couchbase introduces Capella AI Services

Couchbase (BASE) unveiled Capella AI Services to help enterprises address the growing data challenges of AI development and deployment and streamline how they build secure agentic AI applications at scale. The comprehensive AI Services, including model hosting, automated vectorization, unstructured data preprocessing and AI agent catalog services, allow organizations to prototype, build, test and deploy AI agents while keeping models and data close together.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BASE:
- BASE Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Couchbase price target raised to $23 from $19 at Barclays
- Time to Hit Buy on These 2 Software Stocks, Says Daniel Ives
- Uber downgraded, Zoom Video upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Wedbush upgrades Couchbase on ‘game changer’ Capella pivot
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.