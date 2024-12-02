Couchbase introduces Capella AI Services

Couchbase (BASE) unveiled Capella AI Services to help enterprises address the growing data challenges of AI development and deployment and streamline how they build secure agentic AI applications at scale. The comprehensive AI Services, including model hosting, automated vectorization, unstructured data preprocessing and AI agent catalog services, allow organizations to prototype, build, test and deploy AI agents while keeping models and data close together.

