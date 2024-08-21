COTY's Q4 Loss Wider Than Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Coty Inc. COTY posted drab fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the bottom line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declining year over year. The top line missed the consensus mark but rose year over year.



Looking forward to the fiscal 2025, management anticipates its financial results to align with medium-term growth expectations. White space opportunities, strong commercial strategies and a robust innovation pipeline support the outlook. Notable upcoming products include Chloe Signature Intense, Burberry Goddess Intense, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid, Lancaster Golden Lift, CoverGirl Eye Enhancer 3D Mascara and adidas Vibes — the first mass fragrance line.

Quarter in Detail

Coty delivered an adjusted loss of 3 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 4 cents. The bottom line deteriorated from earnings of 1 cent reported in the year-ago quarter.



Coty’s net revenues came in at $1,363.4 million, up 1% year over year owing to growth in prestige and mass fragrances as well as in prestige cosmetics and mass skin & body care. The metric reflects a 2% adverse impact from unfavorable foreign currency exchange and a 2% headwind due to the divestiture of the Lacoste license. Revenue growth was fueled by the rise in net revenues from the Consumer Beauty unit, while Prestige revenues remained stable. However, quarterly net revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,376.3 million.



Like-for-like (LFL) revenues rose 5% on growth in the Prestige and Consumer Beauty business segments. We had expected LFL revenues to increase 4.9%.

Coty Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Coty price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Coty Quote

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Coty's e-commerce channel experienced double-digit percentage growth. Consumer Beauty saw over 30% growth in e-commerce revenues for the quarter, with significant contributions from the U.S., LATAM and Europe. Coty gained market share in e-commerce across both segments.

The gross margin came in at 64.2%, up 130 basis points (bps) from 62.9% reported in the year-ago quarter. The improvement can be attributed to savings in the supply chain, pricing actions and premiumization. The adjusted gross margin stood at 64.2%, reflecting a 140-bps year over year increase.



Coty’s adjusted operating income rose 3% to $108 million. The adjusted operating margin improved to 7.9% from 7.8% reported in the year-ago quarter. The upside was mainly driven by strong gross margin growth. However, it was partially offset by higher advertising and promotional costs and fixed expenses as the company invested in its strategic growth initiatives.



The adjusted EBITDA amounted to $164.5 million, down 1% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 10 bps to 12.1%.

Segment Results

Prestige: Net revenues in the segment totaled $802.8 million, remaining flat on a reported basis while rising 6% on an LFL basis. The reported figures were affected by a 4% decline due to the divestiture of the Lacoste license and a 2% headwind from unfavorable foreign currency translations. Despite these headwinds, strong demand for prestige beauty drove growth across most regions, with notable outperformance in Latin America, Asia excluding China and the Travel Retail channel.



The segmental adjusted operating income was $87.8 million compared with $85.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 10.9%.



Consumer Beauty: Net revenues amounted to $560.6 million, increasing 2% and including a 2% negative impact from unfavorable foreign currency translations. COTY saw a 4% increase on a like-for-like (LFL) basis. The upside in the segment was driven by double-digit percentage increases in mass fragrances and skin & body care, especially in Brazil. The EMEA region experienced solid reported revenue growth, while Latin America, Canada and Asia, excluding China, also saw strong growth.



The segmental adjusted operating income was $20.2 million, a slight increase from $20 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin remained flat at 3.6% year over year.

Region-Wise Results

Net revenues in the Americas increased by 3% on a reported basis despite a 4% negative impact from foreign exchange and a 1% decline due to the divestiture of the Lacoste license. On an LFL basis, net revenues grew by 8% in the region. The regional performance was bolstered by growth across nearly all markets, with particularly strong reported net revenue growth in Latin America, Canada, and the regional Travel Retail channel. Our model suggested revenue growth of 2.5% for the fiscal fourth quarter.



Sales in the EMEA rose 1% on a reported basis, including a 1% negative impact from foreign exchange and a 4% decline due to the divestiture of the Lacoste license. On an LFL basis, net revenues increased by 5% in the region. Positive contributions from most markets and the Travel Retail channel drove the regional performance. Our model suggested revenue growth of 1% for the fiscal fourth quarter.



Sales in the Asia-Pacific region fell 4% on a reported basis, including a 2% negative impact from unfavorable foreign currency rates. On an LFL basis, net revenues declined 2%. Excluding China and the Travel Retail Channel, Asia reported growth of mid-single-digit to double-digit percentages. In China, total company sales were lower in the quarter due to challenging comparisons with the previous quarter and a very gradual market recovery.

Other Updates

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $300.8 million and net long-term debt of $3,841.8 million. For the year ended Jun 30, 2024, cash provided by operating activities amounted to $614.6 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Outlook

The global beauty market continues to show strong growth, particularly in prestige fragrances. The company expects mid-single-digit growth in mature markets, bolstered by robust e-commerce momentum for the fiscal 2025. Coty is targeting double-digit revenue growth in its key growth markets and the rapidly expanding travel retail channel, supported by a strong innovation pipeline for the year.



Considering these factors, management expects 6-8% LFL revenue growth for the fiscal 2025 and the first half of the year. The company anticipates approximately 6% LFL revenue growth in the fiscal first quarter. The company’s reported revenues for the fiscal 2025 are anticipated to witness a low-single-digit percentage of unfavorable currency rates.



Coty projects adjusted EBITDA growth of 9-11% for the fiscal 2025, reaching $1,186-$1,208 million. This projection suggests an expansion of the adjusted EBITDA margin by 10-30 bps. Additionally, Coty anticipates continued year-on-year gross margin expansion in the fiscal 2025. Management expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the fiscal 2025, excluding the equity swap, to be 54-57 cents and suggesting a 15-20% year-over-year increase.



Shares of COTY have declined 8.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s fall of 22.3%.

Top 3 Picks

The Chef's Warehouse CHEF, which distributes specialty food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef’s Warehouse’s current fiscal year sales and earnings indicates growth of 9.7% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Vital Farms VITL offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). VITL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 82.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicate growth of 26.3% and 88.1%, respectively, from the prior-year reported level.



Nomad Foods NOMD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, manufactures and distributes frozen foods. NOMD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.3% and 11.5%, respectively, from the prior-year reported level.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coty (COTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.