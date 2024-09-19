Cotton Starts Thursday with a Rebound

Cotton prices are showing 46 to 48 point higher trade on Thursday morning. Futures posted Wednesday losses of 34 to 113 points at the close. The dollar index was back up 58 points by the close, with crude oil futures $1.08/barrel lower. The Fed released their rate cut this afternoon, slashing it by 50 basis points, on the higher side of where most had expected.

The Seam reported 1,096 online cash cotton bale sales on September 17, averaging 65.48 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on September 17, leaving 265 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back up 300 points on September 17 at 84.45 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was slashed by 127 points last week to 56 cents/lb. It is good through this Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 71.27, down 89 points, currently up 48 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 72.99, down 70 points, currently up 47 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 74.14, down 61 points, currently up 46 points

